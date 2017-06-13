British cycling and UK Sport in firing line in long-awaited review into bullying claims

The long-awaited review into British Cycling’s culture of bullying and the sport’s failure to deal with any of its issues is not expected to pull many punches.

In the firing line will be those who ran Britain’s most successful Olympic Sport at the time - and senior management at UK Sport who funded it.

The review, led by Annamarie Phelps, the head of British Rowing, is expected be critical of the sport’s leadership for ignoring evidence of riders being badly treated and also UK Sport for not picking up or acting on “red flags” that should have set alarm bells ringing.

The final report, to be published on Wednesday, has been altered since an original draft was leaked in March.

But sources close to the process told ITV News that the tone and content remains largely the same.

So much so that recommendations it made then, for changes to the board at British Cycling for example, are already underway.