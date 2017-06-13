Woman charged with murder of man who was hit by tram

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man who was hit by a moving tram in Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester Police said Charrissa Loren Brown-Wellington has been remanded in custody.

She is due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court after the incident at Manchester's Victoria Station on Sunday.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was pushed from the platform in front of a moving tram shortly before 7.50pm.

Authorities have not yet named the man, who was confirmed dead on the track by emergency services.