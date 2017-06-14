- ITV Report
Ariana Grande set to be made 'honorary Mancunian'
Ariana Grande looks set to be made an 'honorary Mancunian' in recognition of her contribution to the city in the wake of the Manchester Arena terror attack.
The US singer has been put forward by the city council to be honoured after she organised the One Love Manchester concert to raise money for the victims of the bomb attack on May 22.
Twenty-two people, including seven children, died when a suicide bomber targeted Grande's concert as fans left the venue.
Manchester council leader Sir Richard Leese told the BBC: "This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognise those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city.
"We've all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May - with love and courage rather than hatred and fear."
The 23-year-old would be the first recipient of the 'honorary citizenship' if it gets the go ahead.