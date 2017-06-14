Ariana Grande set to be made 'honorary Mancunian'

Ariana Grande looks set to be made an 'honorary Mancunian' in recognition of her contribution to the city in the wake of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The US singer has been put forward by the city council to be honoured after she organised the One Love Manchester concert to raise money for the victims of the bomb attack on May 22.

Twenty-two people, including seven children, died when a suicide bomber targeted Grande's concert as fans left the venue.