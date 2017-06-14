Baby thrown to safety from burning block of flats

Witnesses have described seeing desperate women throw children from a burning west London tower block. Samira Lamrani saw one resident throw a baby from "the ninth or 10th floor" of Grenfell Tower to safety in the arms of a member of the public below.

Ms Lamrani said the child was "miraculously" saved as the residential tower block near White City became engulfed with flames in the early hours of Wednesday. At least six people have died in the fire and police say there may still be more inside the building who are unaccounted for

People were starting to appear at the windows, frantically banging and screaming. The windows were slightly ajar, a woman was gesturing that she was about to throw her baby and if somebody could catch her baby. Somebody did, a gentleman ran forward and managed to grab the baby. – Samira Lamrani

Another resident, called Zara, told LBC she saw a woman throw her son, who was about five years old, from a fifth or sixth floor window to escape the blaze. "I think he's OK," she said. "I think he might have just had some broken bones and bruises.

At least six people have died in the fire Credit: PA

Ms Lamrani said the scenes of the fire will stay with her for "a long time". "Mainly the kids, because obviously their voices, with their high pitched voices."