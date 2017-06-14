- ITV Report
Baby thrown to safety from burning block of flats
Witnesses have described seeing desperate women throw children from a burning west London tower block.
Samira Lamrani saw one resident throw a baby from "the ninth or 10th floor" of Grenfell Tower to safety in the arms of a member of the public below.
Ms Lamrani said the child was "miraculously" saved as the residential tower block near White City became engulfed with flames in the early hours of Wednesday.
At least six people have died in the fire and police say there may still be more inside the building who are unaccounted for
Another resident, called Zara, told LBC she saw a woman throw her son, who was about five years old, from a fifth or sixth floor window to escape the blaze.
"I think he's OK," she said. "I think he might have just had some broken bones and bruises.
Ms Lamrani said the scenes of the fire will stay with her for "a long time".
"Mainly the kids, because obviously their voices, with their high pitched voices."
- Anyone concerned about family and friends can contact a casualty bureau on 0800 0961 233