Borough Market set to reopen after terror attack

Borough Market is set to reopen on Wednesday, more than a week after the London terror attack which left eight people dead and 47 injured.

The market has been shut since Saturday June 3 when terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before attacking bystanders in Borough Market with knives.

A bell will be rung to signal the reopening of the market and there will be a pause for a for a minute's silence before traders open for business at 10am for the first time since the tragedy.