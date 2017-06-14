- ITV Report
Borough Market set to reopen after terror attack
Borough Market is set to reopen on Wednesday, more than a week after the London terror attack which left eight people dead and 47 injured.
The market has been shut since Saturday June 3 when terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before attacking bystanders in Borough Market with knives.
A bell will be rung to signal the reopening of the market and there will be a pause for a for a minute's silence before traders open for business at 10am for the first time since the tragedy.
The reopening of the market coincides with the opening of the inquests into the deaths of Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, and Frenchmen Xavier Thomas, 45, and Alexandre Pigeard, 26, who died in the attack.
Coroner Andrew Harris previously opened and adjourned the inquests for five other victims - Sara Zelenak, 21, Kirsty Boden, 28, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39 on Tuesday.
All eight inquests are being carried out at Southwark Coroner's Court.