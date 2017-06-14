Diane Abbott reveals diabetes struggle during election

Labour MP Diane Abbott has spoken of her struggle to control her Type 2 diabetes during the recent General Election campaign, saying her medical condition was "out of control".

Ms Abbott, 63, was replaced as shadow home secretary due to ill health after struggling in interviews during the campaign - an issue that she has said came about as a result of fluctuating blood sugar levels.

She said: "During the election campaign, everything went crazy - and the diabetes was out of control, the blood sugar was out of control.

"It is a condition you can manage. I am doing that now and I feel ready to get back to work."