- ITV Report
-
Firefighters battle 'massive' blaze at London tower block
At least 200 firefighters have been called out to help tackle a 'massive' fire at a London tower block.
The fire, which was reported at just after 1.15am on Wednesday, appears to have engulfed several floors of Grenfell Tower, on the Lancaster West Estate near white City.
Video taken from a nearby main road shows the flames rising up in the distance.
In pictures shared on social media the extent of the huge flames and plumes of smoke can also be seen as they rise into the air, covering the entire side of the building.
London Fire Brigade have confirmed 40 engines have been sent to the scene and the Metropolitan Police said they were assisting in evacuating the building.
Two people have been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons are in place.