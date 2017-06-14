- ITV Report
Did a faulty fridge cause fatal tower block fire?
As officials investigate the cause of a devastating blaze at a west London tower block that has killed at least six people, reports suggest a "faulty fridge" may have sparked the fire.
Several eyewitnesses described hearing a distressed resident from Grenfell Tower, near White City, telling neighbours his fridge had caused the blaze at the block of flats.
Local resident Abdul Ramaz: "owner said it was his fridge':
Samira Lamrani, 38, who lives on nearby Hurstway Walk, said: "When I arrived on the scene he (the resident) was amongst the people that were standing there.
"He was just beside himself. He was just as surprised at how quickly the fire spread as anybody else.
"I could hear him saying that he contacted the emergency services immediately and they reassured him everything would be under control within a short period of time, and obviously it wasn't."
Mahad Egal escaped the inferno with his family just before 1am.
"The fire started on the fourth floor, my neighbour told me it was his fridge that exploded," he told the Victoria Derbyshire show.
Mr Egal was reduced to tears as he described a child calling out to say he was trapped in his room.
"There were people jumping out of the place, a man who threw two of his children out," he added.
London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
- Anyone concerned about family and friends can contact a casualty bureau on 0800 0961 233