Did a faulty fridge cause fatal tower block fire?

As officials investigate the cause of a devastating blaze at a west London tower block that has killed at least six people , reports suggest a "faulty fridge" may have sparked the fire.

Several eyewitnesses described hearing a distressed resident from Grenfell Tower, near White City, telling neighbours his fridge had caused the blaze at the block of flats.

Samira Lamrani, 38, who lives on nearby Hurstway Walk, said: "When I arrived on the scene he (the resident) was amongst the people that were standing there.

"He was just beside himself. He was just as surprised at how quickly the fire spread as anybody else.

"I could hear him saying that he contacted the emergency services immediately and they reassured him everything would be under control within a short period of time, and obviously it wasn't."