Grenfell Tower fire: Witnesses describe terrifying scenes

Witnesses have described terrifying scenes as a fire at a west London tower block engulfed the building overnight - leaving at least six people dead. People living nearby saw trapped residents jumping off buildings, banging on windows, and others trying to lower themselves down out of 24-storey Grenfell Tower as fire destroyed their homes. So far some 74 people have been treated at hospital following Wednesday's blaze, with 20 in a critical condition and a number unaccounted for.

'We heard people screaming'

One witness, Tia Abrhams, said: "I heard banging on windows. You could hear women, men screaming, shouting out for help. "When the fire got to its peak point, I could actually hear a man screaming and then, all of a sudden, the screaming just stopped."

An anonymous witness described: "People were jumping off buildings. People were screaming 'help me, help me.' "There was a guy hanging down and he was trying to jump."

James, another witness, said: "A number of us tried to get in to get them out, but it was not possible. Even the police and fire brigade couldn't get them out. "There were children screaming. There was a lady who put her baby outside the window. There were lots of people and families who were trapped."

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around. Credit: PA

Student Tiago Etienne saw families throwing their children from around the 15th floor of Grenfell Tower, but it was hard to tell in the darkness of the early hours. "I saw about three children between the ages of four and eight being thrown," he said.

Six people have been confirmed dead so far. Credit: PA