Jamie Oliver offers 'food and shelter' to victims of London tower block fire

Jamie Oliver has offered shelter and free food to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at his nearby restaurant.

The TV chef has a branch of his Jamie's Italian chain close to the London tower block and in a post on Instagram said victims of the fire would be welcome.

"To any of the 100's of FAMILIES effected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team," Oliver wrote.

"We are in the Westfield just around the corner.

"Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love .... this is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all big love jamie x x x x [sic]."