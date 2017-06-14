- ITV Report
-
Jamie Oliver offers 'food and shelter' to victims of London tower block fire
Jamie Oliver has offered shelter and free food to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at his nearby restaurant.
The TV chef has a branch of his Jamie's Italian chain close to the London tower block and in a post on Instagram said victims of the fire would be welcome.
"To any of the 100's of FAMILIES effected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team," Oliver wrote.
"We are in the Westfield just around the corner.
"Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love .... this is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all big love jamie x x x x [sic]."
Companies, individuals and charities have all sprung into action to offer help to anyone affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.
Six fatalities have been confirmed in the blaze at the 24-storey block of flats in north Kensington and at least 50 have been taken to hospital.
More than 200 firefighters have been working on the blaze, visible across London, from the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Presenter Jeremy Clarkson has also urged those living nearby to help Grenfell Tower residents in a post on Twitter
Welsh singer-songwriter Cerys Matthews, an eyewitness to the fire, wrote: "My hopes and prayers are now also focusing on those fire fighters still trying to clear the upper floors."