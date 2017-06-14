Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre renovation gets go ahead despite strained religious relations

There aren’t many olive trees left on the Mount that bears their name. But you will find a few in a quiet patch of greenery at the foot of the hill - in the Garden of Gethsemane.

The gospels tell us it was here that Jesus prayed the night before his crucifixion.

Science has proved that eight of the olive trees in the garden are among the oldest living things on earth.

Tradition has it they are so old they were growing here the night Jesus prayed.

Walk into Jerusalem’s Old City from here and you will tread the Via Dolorosa, or Way of Sorrows. It is written that this is the path Christ walked to his execution.

The cobbled alley ends at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Most of the world’s Christians believe it is built on the site of the crucifixion, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

There has been a church on this spot since the 4th century.