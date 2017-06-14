Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Man arrested over posting of Grenfell Tower 'body' pictures on social media

At least 12 people have died in the Grenfell Tower fire Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

A 43-year-old man has reportedly been arrested over allegations that he took pictures of a Grenfell Tower victim and posted them online.

According to police the man was arrested "on suspicion of sending malicious communications and obstructing a coroner" in relation to the Grenfell Tower fire.

The man is in custody at a west London police station.

It comes after images of what appear to be a partially-covered body emerged on social media following the fire in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At least 12 people died when a huge fire engulfed and destroyed the large block of London flats - and the death toll is expected to rise.
  1. Read more
  2. 14 updates
At least 12 killed in London tower block inferno

More on this story