Man arrested over posting of Grenfell Tower 'body' pictures on social media

A 43-year-old man has reportedly been arrested over allegations that he took pictures of a Grenfell Tower victim and posted them online.

According to police the man was arrested "on suspicion of sending malicious communications and obstructing a coroner" in relation to the Grenfell Tower fire.

The man is in custody at a west London police station.

It comes after images of what appear to be a partially-covered body emerged on social media following the fire in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At least 12 people died when a huge fire engulfed and destroyed the large block of London flats - and the death toll is expected to rise.