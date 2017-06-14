Casualties reported after incident at Castlemartin military training base

A number of people are believed to have been injured after an incident at a military training base in West Wales.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defence said "my understanding is that there are casualties" at Castlemartin Ranges in Pembrokeshire.

"As I understand it people have been injured," she said. "This is still being investigated and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Live firing was due to take place on the range from Monday to Friday, with night firing expected on Tuesday and Thursday.