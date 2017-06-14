- ITV Report
-
Mostly warm and dry with cloudier conditions in Scotland and Northern Ireland
Expect England and Wales to be very warm with plenty of sunshine today, although it will be cloudier, breezier and less warm in western Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Rain will be confined to the far north, and the odd hill shower further south.
Later in the day, after a sunny warm evening, a muggy night will follow in the east. Rain in Northern Ireland will move into western parts of Britain during the early hours.