Refurbishments at blaze-struck London tower block 'met all required standards'

The refurbishment of the west London tower block that caught fire met all the required fire safety standards, the company that completed the work has said.

Construction firm Rydon reacted quickly to scotch rumours that new cladding on the outside of the building had contributed to the spread of the fire.

The company, which completed the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower in 2016, said it was "shocked to hear of the devastating fire".

The Sussex-based firm said in a statement that its work had "met all required building control, fire regulation and health & safety standards".