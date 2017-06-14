Residents 'warned of safety concerns' ahead of London tower block fire

Local residents had raised concerns about fire safety at Grenfell Tower for months ahead of the blaze, it has emerged.

Ahmed Chellat, who lives on the West London estate where the tower block is situated, told ITV's Good Morning Britain that residents had long warned of a fire risk at the block.

"We have raised concern of the safety for quite some time," he said, reflecting the anger of many residents.

"I'm not an expert, but I think it's the plastic they put on the outside [that] really triggered the fire badly."

Mr Chellat said he had seen the plastic bubbling and "exploding" in the heat of the blaze.

The cause of the fire in what is one of the largest residential blocks in north Kensington is not yet known.