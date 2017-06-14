- ITV Report
-
Residents 'warned of safety concerns' ahead of London tower block fire
Local residents had raised concerns about fire safety at Grenfell Tower for months ahead of the blaze, it has emerged.
Ahmed Chellat, who lives on the West London estate where the tower block is situated, told ITV's Good Morning Britain that residents had long warned of a fire risk at the block.
"We have raised concern of the safety for quite some time," he said, reflecting the anger of many residents.
"I'm not an expert, but I think it's the plastic they put on the outside [that] really triggered the fire badly."
Mr Chellat said he had seen the plastic bubbling and "exploding" in the heat of the blaze.
The cause of the fire in what is one of the largest residential blocks in north Kensington is not yet known.
A local action group who highlighted safety concerns about the block also said their warnings had fallen on "deaf ears".
A blog post by the Grenfell Action Group form November 2016 said it would take a "catastrophic event" for the authorities to take notice of residents' concerns.
Following the fire, the group posted: "All our warnings fell on deaf ears and we predicted that a catastrophe like this was inevitable and just a matter of time."
London Fire Brigade have confirmed a "number of fatalities" from the fire and at least 50 so far taken to hospital.
The tower block was recently refurbished at a cost of £8.7 million, with work completed in May last year.
The exterior of the 1970s-built tower was modernised with cladding and replacement windows, while additional homes were added using vacant space in the building.
According to Rydon Construction's website: "Externally, rain screen cladding, curtain wall facade and replacement windows were fitted, improving thermal insulation and modernising the exterior of the building."