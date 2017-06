Blue skies and strong mid June sunshine for many today. Warming up for many with highs of 27-28C possible this afternoon. More cloud for Scotland and Northern Ireland with some rain for Atlantic coasts - but generally much better than yesterday with temperatures up a notch with any sunny spells. A fine, summery evening for many of us leaving a very mild night in the south with the muggy air. More comfortable further north with a little more of a breeze.