Tim Farron quits as Liberal Democrat leader after scrutiny on his Christian views

Tim Farron has quit as Liberal Democrat leader less than a week after the General Election after facing scrutiny over his Christian views.

The 47-year-old, who succeeded Nick Clegg in the wake of the party's shocking 2015 election results, stands down on the same day the party's senior Lib Dem frontbench spokesman Lord Paddick quit.

"To be a political leader, especially of a progressive liberal party in 2017, and to live as a committed Christian, to hold faithfully to the Bible's teaching has felt impossible," Mr Farron said.