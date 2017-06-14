Top Republican politician and three others shot during baseball practice

A top Republican politician and three others have been shot while playing baseball near Washington DC.

House of Representatives majority whip Steve Scalise and four others - including the gunman - were taken to hospital following the shooting in Virginia.

Capitol Police said Mr Scalise's security guards returned fire and wounded the shooter who was arrested at the scene.

US President Donald Trump said the gunman later died of his injuries.

The suspected shooter has been named by US officials as James Hodkinson.

A Republican Representative said the reported suspect asked them before the shooting whether it was Republicans or Democrats who were playing.

The shooting is not being treated as an act of terrorism and the investigation has been taken over by the FBI.