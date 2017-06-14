Record number of people in work but wages failing to keep pace with inflation

Employment has reached a record high but pay continues to fall behind inflation, new figures show. Almost 32 million people are in work - 372,000 more than a year ago and the highest total since records began in 1971. Unemployment fell by 50,000 in the quarter to April to 1.53 million, the lowest for more than a decade.

But the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also reported a fall in average earnings, which grew by 2.1% in the year to April, down by 0.2% on the previous month. The fall was greater when measured over a three-month period, confirming that wages are falling behind the 2.9% inflation rate. Matt Hughes, senior statistician at the ONS, said: "Many labour market indicators remain strong, with the employment rate at a joint record high and the inactivity rate at a joint record low. "On the other hand, with wage growth continuing to slow and inflation still rising, real pay is down on the year. This is now the case whether or not bonuses are taken into account."

