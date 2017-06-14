Very mild for many overnight

A fine, summery evening for most of us and for many, a very mild night - more so across the south and south-east where it'll feel quite muggy. More of a breeze to the north and west.

A warm start on Thursday as the sunshine gets to work with highs of 23-24C for southern locations earlier on in the day.

More cloud rolling from north to south but not enough to spoil things - many will have a dry, bright end to the day. With the thicker cloud, a few passing showers. Showers and longer downpours will generally be most frequent through Scotland and further north it'll feel a little cooler with the breezy conditions.