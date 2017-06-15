A mild night ahead

A mild night and the muggy air is long gone from southern counties.

Friday will see some lovely sunshine with highs of 23-24C into the afternoon but feeling warmer in the strong June sunshine.

More cloud restricting the blue skies in the north with some rain into north-west Scotland and here a cooler feel to the day.

Saturday will be hotting up with plenty of unbroken sunshine in many spots and by Sunday temperatures will be soaring to 30C or more. We'll be very mild and muggy by night as the air becomes humid - more so further south.