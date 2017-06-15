Brexit negotiations with European Commission to begin on June 19

The first round of talks on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union will start next Monday, the Government has announced.

It follows a meeting in Brussels on Thursday where both sides agreed that the formal negotiations under the Article 50 process can now commence.

A joint statement said: "Michel Barnier, the European Commission’s Chief Negotiator and David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, agreed today to launch Article 50 negotiations on Monday June 19.”