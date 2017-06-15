Community spirit comes to the fore after Grenfell Tower fire

The media can overuse the phrase 'community spirit' all too often, but I was genuinely moved by the atmosphere around Grenfell Tower throughout the day today.

The people in the estates nearby and the people who came from the other side of the capital were all motivated by a desire to help.

And in the face of such unimaginable horror, I'm certain their good wishes went a long way.

From the three women pushing trollies of water back and forth, to the chain of young guys carrying food supplies this way and that, there were many, many people in and around this part of West London who wanted to do something positive.