Community spirit comes to the fore after Grenfell Tower fire
The media can overuse the phrase 'community spirit' all too often, but I was genuinely moved by the atmosphere around Grenfell Tower throughout the day today.
The people in the estates nearby and the people who came from the other side of the capital were all motivated by a desire to help.
And in the face of such unimaginable horror, I'm certain their good wishes went a long way.
From the three women pushing trollies of water back and forth, to the chain of young guys carrying food supplies this way and that, there were many, many people in and around this part of West London who wanted to do something positive.
At a Fire Brigade Command Truck, a woman popped her head in the door: "Anyone want some paella?" she yelled. A few hungry and tired fireman did.
Underneath the giant flyover which carries the A40 above, two women were scuttling along with bin bags. "What's in there?" I asked. "Clothes," they replied explaining they'd reached into their wardrobes when they heard people had been left with nothing.
So many supplies had arrived by late afternoon, they were struggling to know where to put it and how to store it for the coming days.
And late tonight, as we shut the door on our edit van parked in a side street, a car pulled alongside and from the boot people were emptying out bottles of water. Nightfall on a warm June evening and this was what they wanted to do above anything else.
At times of unspeakable loss, small acts of goodwill multiplied so many times over, can give people hope after an horrific few hours which took so much else away.