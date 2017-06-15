Donations flood in for those left with nothing after Grenfell fire

Smoke billows from the fire that engulfed the 24-storey tower. Credit: PA

Fundraising campaigns set up online in the wake of the Grenfell Tower block fire have raised more than an £1m of donations to help those who lost everything in the tragedy. Crowdfunding on the JustGiving website began shortly after Wednesday's fire which gutted the 24-storey building, killing at least 12 and leaving scores injured and homeless. Here is a list of some of the fundraising efforts so far.

Online

The Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund

An appeal was launched by the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund in the wake of the Grenfell Tower inferno in London. It has raised hundreds of thousands for Grenfell residents left with nowhere to go - funds which will be distributed by the London Community Foundation.

Family Action

The family charity is "raising money to support those affected, and their families, in the difficult weeks and months to come". On their JustGiving page it says it will use the money to help those who survived the fire and "will be setting up in new homes in the coming weeks, having lost all their possessions".

The Kensington & Chelsea Foundation

An appeal which people are being directed to by the local council, the Kensington and Chelsea Foundation fundraising page raised more than £7,000 in less than 24 hrs. A message on thir page reads: "We are devastated by the news of the terrible fire at Grenfell Tower and our thoughts are with everyone affected."

Haley Yearwood

Set up by a Director of Learning for a local academy this fund is for all residents of Grenfell Tower affected and "will hopefully, even in some small way, help them with whatever they may need in the aftermath".

Karolina Hanusova

