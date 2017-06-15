Europol: Syria ‘returnees’ likely to strengthen jihadist movements in Europe

News that fewer people are travelling from Europe to join jihadist groups in Syria might sound like a positive development – but it means that ‘returnees’ from Syria, as well as ‘stay-at-home jihadists’, are likely to energise domestic extremism, according to Europol research just released.

“The number of returnees is expected to rise, if IS, as seems likely, is defeated militarily or collapses” say researchers at the European law enforcement agency.

“An increasing number of returnees will likely strengthen domestic jihadist movements and consequently magnify the threat they pose to the EU.”

That threat is evolving. Islamic State’s European ambitions, as the group enters its 2.0 stage, are expected to be driven by extremists who travelled to Syria when the group was on the rise, but were forced out by its decline.

But it’s not just Syria that worries Europol. Researchers have also found an increase in the number of attacks motivated by far-right ideology.

They say that the murder of Jo Cox MP twelve months ago demonstrates that future targets might include “public figures, political parties, civic action groups and media that take a critical view of right-wing extremist agitation”.