Ex-weatherman Fred Talbot jailed for four years over sex offences against young boys

Former weatherman Fred Talbot has been jailed for four years after being convicted of a string of sex offences against young boys.

The 67-year-old carried out the attacks against schoolboys during trips to Scotland in the 1970s and 1980s.

Talbot, who was a biology teacher at a school in Manchester at the time, indecently assaulted seven youngsters under his care on camping and boating excursions.

He is already serving a five-year sentence imposed in 2015 for indecently assaulting two other schoolboys.

His latest trial, at Lanark Sheriff Court, lasted nine days, with jurors taking four hours to convict him of seven of nine charges.

Talbot denied all the allegations.