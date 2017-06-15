Fire Union: Grenfell residents 'have right' to ask questions

The entire tower block was gutted by flames and at least 12 people have been confirmed dead Credit: ITV News

The residents of a London tower block which was destroyed after being engulfed by flames as people slept "have the right" to ask questions about how and why the fire happened, the Fire Brigades Union chief has said. Stating that this sort of tragedy "should not be happening in the UK" the FBU's General secretary Matt Wrack said residents of the gutted Grenfell tower block had every right to ask whether alterations to the cladding of the building during recent renovations had compromised its safety. Speaking on the BBC's Newsnight programme he said: "The starting point is there needs to be an absolutely thorough investigation. "The truth is this should not be happening in the UK, one of the wealthiest countries in the world."

More than 400 firefighters were called out to battle the fire Credit: Rick Findler/PA

At least 12 people were killed when a massive fire tore through the 24-storey Grenfell Tower building in North Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday morning. More than 200 firefighters were called to the scene but they were unable to stop the spread of the flames. One of the questions already raised in the wake of the fire and expected to be a key part of the investigation is how and why the fire spread so quickly despite the UK's stringent fire safety regulations. Building cladding is expected to be a key focus of the inquiry after being cited as the aid of fatally rapid blazes in other countries.