- ITV Report
-
Fire Union: Grenfell residents 'have right' to ask questions
The residents of a London tower block which was destroyed after being engulfed by flames as people slept "have the right" to ask questions about how and why the fire happened, the Fire Brigades Union chief has said.
Stating that this sort of tragedy "should not be happening in the UK" the FBU's General secretary Matt Wrack said residents of the gutted Grenfell tower block had every right to ask whether alterations to the cladding of the building during recent renovations had compromised its safety.
Speaking on the BBC's Newsnight programme he said: "The starting point is there needs to be an absolutely thorough investigation.
"The truth is this should not be happening in the UK, one of the wealthiest countries in the world."
At least 12 people were killed when a massive fire tore through the 24-storey Grenfell Tower building in North Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
More than 200 firefighters were called to the scene but they were unable to stop the spread of the flames.
One of the questions already raised in the wake of the fire and expected to be a key part of the investigation is how and why the fire spread so quickly despite the UK's stringent fire safety regulations.
Building cladding is expected to be a key focus of the inquiry after being cited as the aid of fatally rapid blazes in other countries.
Mr Wrack told the BBC serious questions would now need to be answered.
He said: "The logic of construction of tower blocks is to compartmentalise the fire, so a fire should be restricted to the flat or floor of origin.
"If during the course of renovations - I'm not saying this has happened because we don't know - if during the course of renovations fire resistant walls, doors, ceilings have been compromised, then clearly the whole basis on which that advice has been based falls apart.
"This should not be happening, that's the horrible aspect of this incident."
The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation who have been in charge of the building since 1996 said on its website that "it is too early to speculate what caused the fire and contributed to its spread".
A statement posted by the organisation online said: "We will co-operate fully with all the relevant authorities in order to ascertain the cause of this tragedy.
"We are aware that concerns have been raised historically by residents. We always take all concerns seriously and these will form part of our forthcoming investigations. While these investigations continue with our co-operation, our core priority at the moment is our residents."