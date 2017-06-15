- ITV Report
-
'She was saying ‘come and get me'': Father's desperate search for missing 12-year-old Jessica Urbano
The father of 12-year-old Jessica Urbano, who has been missing since since the Grenfell Tower fire, has made a desperate appeal for information.
The young girl had been alone in their flat sleeping while her mother and and sister were at work and her father visited a friend in the same block.
Ramiro Urbano, last spoke to his daughter as she attempted to make her way out of the building from their 20th floor flat, as the fire engulfed the building
Mr Urbano, who was in flat on the 3rd floor, told ITV News: "She phoned us at 1.20am and she was already two floors down at the building.
"She was saying ‘come and get me' but we couldn’t get in there."
"I went straight to go upstairs, firefighters were already in there and they wouldn’t allow me to go up. I told them 20th floor, 20th floor, my daughter."
Mr Urbano said while he was talking to Jessica "the phone cut off" and he hasn't heard from her since.
The family have been searching everywhere including hospitals for news.
"We’ve seen people who live on the top floor and they only realised the fire at 2.30 and they came down. "
"They’re all in hospital with the fumes, so we’re hoping that she’s in some hospital.
Jessica's father appealed for anyone with information relating to his daughter's whereabouts to get in touch.
"We’re appealing for people that have seen her to please contact us."
"We are here at St Mary’s and I don’t think they’ve got a result, but we’re looking everywhere."
Seventeen people have been confirmed dead following the fire but the death toll is still expected to rise, the Metropolitan Police has said.
Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a public enquiry into the "terrible tragedy".