'She was saying ‘come and get me'': Father's desperate search for missing 12-year-old Jessica Urbano

The father of 12-year-old Jessica Urbano, who has been missing since since the Grenfell Tower fire, has made a desperate appeal for information.

The young girl had been alone in their flat sleeping while her mother and and sister were at work and her father visited a friend in the same block.

Ramiro Urbano, last spoke to his daughter as she attempted to make her way out of the building from their 20th floor flat, as the fire engulfed the building

Mr Urbano, who was in flat on the 3rd floor, told ITV News: "She phoned us at 1.20am and she was already two floors down at the building.

"She was saying ‘come and get me' but we couldn’t get in there."

"I went straight to go upstairs, firefighters were already in there and they wouldn’t allow me to go up. I told them 20th floor, 20th floor, my daughter."