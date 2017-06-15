- ITV Report
Grenfell Tower fire: Woman's desperate search for relatives
A woman has spoken of her desperate search for six family members who were caught up in the Grenfell Tower fire.
Sawson Choucair's mother, Sirvia, and sister, Nadia, lived on the 22nd floor of the building along with Nadia's husband Bassem and their thee children Mierna, Fatima and Zienab.
In a tearful interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain, she described her agonising phone call to them at around 3am on Wednesday as the block of flats turned into an inferno, trapping many residents.
"They were screaming, shouting (that's) all I could hear in the background," said Sawson.
"I was shouting my head to them, shouting 'get out, try to find an exit or something."
Sawson spent Wednesday contacting and searching nearby hospitals for information.
She said a friend of a friend told her that her relatives are all safe, but she has yet to hear anything about their whereabouts.
"They could be in hospital, I don't know exactly. They could be anywhere."
When asked about the help she was getting from the emergency services, she said: "Everyone's doing their bit, their duty, but I still don't know anything.
"I'm just waiting, I've given my name, my number, everything."
The helpline number for anyone trying to find information about friends or relatives is: 0800 0961 233.