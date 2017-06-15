Grenfell Tower fire: Woman's desperate search for relatives

A woman has spoken of her desperate search for six family members who were caught up in the Grenfell Tower fire.

Sawson Choucair's mother, Sirvia, and sister, Nadia, lived on the 22nd floor of the building along with Nadia's husband Bassem and their thee children Mierna, Fatima and Zienab.

In a tearful interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain, she described her agonising phone call to them at around 3am on Wednesday as the block of flats turned into an inferno, trapping many residents.

"They were screaming, shouting (that's) all I could hear in the background," said Sawson.

"I was shouting my head to them, shouting 'get out, try to find an exit or something."