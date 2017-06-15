Jo Cox anniversary: 'Our family has not been broken' says husband a year on from her death

Jo Cox's widower has said his family has not been broken by her murder ahead of the first anniversary of the MP's death.

Brendan Cox said the killing of his wife on June 16 last year shattered the family and they continue to grieve for the 41-year-old mother-of-two, who was murdered in the street by far-right terrorist Thomas Mair.

"When Jo was killed a year ago it took the heart out of our family," he said.

"The first emotion was shock, both numbing and shattering. That in time gave way to a grief that remains very fresh, very raw and continues to hit us in vicious waves when we least expect it. But our family has not been broken."

Speaking ahead of The Great Get Together festival taking place this weekend in her honour, Mr Cox said his family had been comforted by the nationwide "wave of compassion and kindness".