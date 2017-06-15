Prince Harry praises London's 'strength' on Borough Market visit following terror attack

Prince Harry has visited Borough Market as the food and drink centre continues to recover from the recent terrorist attack.

The royal met traders and restaurateurs on Wednesday, just two weeks on from the van and knife-wielding rampage which left eight people dead and scores injured.

Harry, 32, visited the popular tourist spot to emphasise that the market is "open for business".

Borough Market was closed for 11 days following the attack on June 3, officially re-opening after a minute's silence on Wednesday.