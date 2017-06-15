- ITV Report
Prince Harry praises London's 'strength' on Borough Market visit following terror attack
Prince Harry has visited Borough Market as the food and drink centre continues to recover from the recent terrorist attack.
The royal met traders and restaurateurs on Wednesday, just two weeks on from the van and knife-wielding rampage which left eight people dead and scores injured.
Harry, 32, visited the popular tourist spot to emphasise that the market is "open for business".
Borough Market was closed for 11 days following the attack on June 3, officially re-opening after a minute's silence on Wednesday.
A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "Prince Harry was keen to come down as soon as possible to spread the message this vibrant market is open for business."
One of the Prince's first stops was the Bread Ahead bakery, where staff had tried to fight off the three attackers.
Bread Ahead owner Matt Jones described the attack as a "horrible thing", to which Harry replied: "The strength of this community and London as a whole is magic."
During his visit, Harry was given a box of the business's famous doughnuts, regular recipients of awards.
Khuram Butt, Youssef Zaghba and Rachid Redouane were all shot dead by armed police just eight minutes into their deadly rampage.
So-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.