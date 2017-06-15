- ITV Report
Rita Ora joins community effort to help Grenfell Tower fire victims
Pop star Rita Ora has joined in a huge community effort to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, helping sort through donations made by the public.
The 26-year-old posted a video of herself among black sacks of clothes, water and food at one of the help points in west London.
She also posted an image of the tower, and wrote "RIP" on Snapchat.
Earlier, the singer and former X Factor judge said she used to play in the tower block.
"This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening," she wrote on Instagram.
"My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block, I want to do all I can do to help."
Meanwhile Adele is reported to have visited the scene of the fire on Wednesday night.
In pictures on Twitter, the star, who was born in Tottenham, north London, appeared emotional and was dressed in black.
Fourmee wrote on Instagram: "Just spotted Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you."
AdeleUnion wrote: "Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them."