Rita Ora joins community effort to help Grenfell Tower fire victims

Rita Ora at a help point in west London on Wednesday. Credit: Instagram / Rita Ora

Pop star Rita Ora has joined in a huge community effort to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, helping sort through donations made by the public. The 26-year-old posted a video of herself among black sacks of clothes, water and food at one of the help points in west London. She also posted an image of the tower, and wrote "RIP" on Snapchat.

The singer sifted through black bags full of clothes for the victims. Credit: Instagram / Rita Ora

Earlier, the singer and former X Factor judge said she used to play in the tower block. "This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening," she wrote on Instagram. "My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block, I want to do all I can do to help."

The 26-year-old singer turned up at a help point with a blue rucksack on Wednesday. Credit: Instagram / Rita Ora

Rita Ora posted this photo on Instagram on her way to help the Grenfell Tower victims. Credit: Instagram / Rita Ora