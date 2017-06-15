Second soldier dies after 'incident' at training ranges

A second soldier from the Royal Tank Regiment has died following an incident at Castlemartin Ranges in Pembrokeshire on Wednesday, defence minister Tobias Ellwood has said.

It comes after the Ministry of Defence confirmed the death of another officer from injuries sustained during the "incident" at the ranges, which are used for training.

"It is with great sorrow I can confirm the death of a second soldier from the Royal Tank Regiment following yesterday's incident at Castlemartin Ranges," Mr Ellwood said.

Two others were also injured and were still being treated for their injuries on Thursday.

Live firing was due to take place on the range from Monday to Friday, with night firing expected on Tuesday and Thursday.

A notice on the Government's website said the road from Bosherston to St Govan's Chapel and the footpath from St Govan's Head to Broadhaven would be closed every day.

Castlemartin, which has been under military control since the 1930s, is the only remaining UK Army range available for armoured units for direct-fire live gunnery exercises.