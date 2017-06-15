- ITV Report
Simon Cowell is planning a fundraising record for the Grenfell Tower victims
X Factor judge Simon Cowell is planning to produce a fundraising record for those affected by the Grenfell Tower blaze, the music mogul has confirmed on Twitter.
Writing of the "heartbreaking" footage of the blaze on Thursday evening, he said he is "making calls tonight" about producing a single.
Seventeen people have been confirmed dead - but that figure is set to rise - and hundreds have been left homeless by the fire that engulfed the 24-storey Kensington tower block in the early hours of Wednesday.
The 57-year-old runs record label Syco, which counts Little Mix, Ella Henderson, Susan Boyle and Louis Tomlinson among its artists.
British singers Rita Ora and Adele have both joined community efforts to help the victims.
X Factor judge Ora said she used to play in the tower block.
"This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening," she wrote on Instagram.
"My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block, I want to do all I can do to help."
Adele, who was born in Tottenham, north London, visited the scene of the fire overnight on Wednesday.
- Anyone concerned about family and friends can contact the Metropolitan Police casualty bureau on 0800 0961 233