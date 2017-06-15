Simon Cowell is planning a fundraising record for the Grenfell Tower victims

X Factor judge Simon Cowell is planning to produce a fundraising record for those affected by the Grenfell Tower blaze, the music mogul has confirmed on Twitter.

Writing of the "heartbreaking" footage of the blaze on Thursday evening, he said he is "making calls tonight" about producing a single.

Seventeen people have been confirmed dead - but that figure is set to rise - and hundreds have been left homeless by the fire that engulfed the 24-storey Kensington tower block in the early hours of Wednesday.