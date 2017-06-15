Soldier dies after incident at Castlemartin military training base

A soldier from the Royal Tank Regiment has died after an incident at Castlemartin Ranges in Pembrokeshire, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Three others were also wounded in the incident on the range which reportedly took place on Wednesday.

Confirming the soldier's death, Minister for People and Veterans, Tobias Ellwood, said a full investigation is underway.

“It is with deep sadness that I can confirm the death of a soldier from the Royal Tank Regiment who died as a result of injuries sustained.

"His next of kin were by his bedside and we will be respecting their privacy before further details are released.

"Three other soldiers have also been wounded and our thoughts remain with the friends and families of all those involved.

“The safety of our personnel is our absolute priority and a full investigation is underway to understand the details of this tragic incident.”