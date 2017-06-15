Theresa May set to discuss DUP deal concerns with political leaders from Northern Ireland

Theresa May is set for talks with the leaders of Northern Ireland's political parties to discuss their concerns over a Tory-DUP deal.

The Prime Minister will hold separate talks at Downing Street on Thursday afternoon with the leaders of Sinn Féin, the Ulster Unionists, the SDLP and Alliance Party to dispel their fears that the anticipated parliamentary deal between the Tories and the DUP will undermine the peace process.

It comes follows concerns raised this week by Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams this week that the power sharing agreement could potentially impact the peace process.

He said: "Any deal which undercuts in any way the process here or the Good Friday and the other agreements is one which has to be opposed by progressives."

These concerns were echoed by former prime minister Sir John Major who has warned that the Government will compromise its stated impartiality if it enters a confidence and supply deal with the DUP at Westminster.

Sinn Fein, SDLP and the cross-community Alliance have all also already made clear that Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire cannot chair the ongoing process to restore power-sharing at Stormont due to a perceived conflict of interest caused by the deal.