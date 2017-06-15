Grenfell Tower fire disaster: First victim identified as Syrian refugee Mohammad Alhajali

The first victim of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster has been identified as Syrian refugee Mohammad Alhajali.

Friends say the 23-year-old had come to Britain for a better life.

He is one of at least 17 people known to have died in the blaze, which took hold in the west London tower block in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Firefighters have said they expect the number of fatalities to rise and that they do not expect to find anymore survivors in the 1970s building.