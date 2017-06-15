Weather: Feeling fresher for all ahead of a very warm weekend

A little patchy rain will push in from the west this morning, but this will break up as it goes so eastern areas should stay dry with just a little more cloud arriving by lunchtime.

Ahead of the cloud temperatures will quickly rise, and in the sunshine it will feel very warm with highs of 26 Celsius (79F).

Elsewhere in the north there will be frequent showers which may merge to bring longer spells of rain, and it will be quite windy, especially in the northwest.

Looking ahead to Friday it should be a fine day in the southeast, but cloudier with some rain towards the northwest.