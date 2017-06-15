Woman saved her family from tower block fire by flooding bathroom

Natash Elcock flooded her bathroom after being told to stay inside the tower block Credit: Facebook

A woman has told of how she saved her family from the Grenfell Tower blaze by flooding her bathroom. Natasha Elcock, 39, was with her boyfriend and six-year-old daughter on the 11th floor of the west London tower block when the fire broke out - but they had been told to stay inside.

The John Lewis worker told The Sun: “I let the bathroom flood. It kept the flat damp. It may have saved our lives.” Ms Elcock, who has lived in the block for 20 years, says she rang for help “almost 100 times” - once being put through to call handlers in Glasgow - before fire crews told them over the phone to get out.

Natasha Elcock lived on the 11th floor of Grenfell Tower Credit: Facebook/PA

“We tried the door but it was too hot," she said. “We had our little girl on the wet floor and we went to the coldest room. “The door was buckling and the windows bubbling and cracking. It was terrifying.” The family eventually escaped the flat and had to step over a body to get out of the building, before being taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation.

Police expect the confirmed death toll of 17 to rise and said that some victims may never be identified as fire chiefs said "unknown numbers" of bodies remain in the 1970s-built, 24-storey building. Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy refused to comment on speculation that the eventual death toll would reach triple figures, telling reporters, "I really hope it isn't".