- ITV Report
-
Bill Cosby jury still deadlocked after marathon deliberation
The jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial are still to reach an unanimous verdict after 40 hours of deliberations across four days.
The seven men and five women were sent back to their hotel by the judge hours after he instructed them to continue trying to deliver a verdict on the three charges against the veteran US entertainer.
Judge Steven O'Neill praised them for their efforts, which includes three consecutive 12-hour days of deliberation.
The jury had earlier delivered a note saying they could not agree on a verdict on the counts of aggravated indecent assault, prompting one of Cosby's accusers to openly cry.
Cosby protesters and supporters faced off in angry scenes outside the courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
A hung jury would represent a clear victory for Cosby, star of the 1980s hit TV comedy The Cosby Show, while a conviction could send him to prison for the rest of his life.
The 79-year-old is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, then 31, at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.
Prosecutors would have the option of seeking a retrial if the jury cannot reach a verdict.
Judge O'Neill rejected a motion from Cosby's lawyers for a mistrial on Thursday morning.