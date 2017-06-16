Bill Cosby jury still deadlocked after marathon deliberation

The jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial are still to reach an unanimous verdict after 40 hours of deliberations across four days.

The seven men and five women were sent back to their hotel by the judge hours after he instructed them to continue trying to deliver a verdict on the three charges against the veteran US entertainer.

Judge Steven O'Neill praised them for their efforts, which includes three consecutive 12-hour days of deliberation.

The jury had earlier delivered a note saying they could not agree on a verdict on the counts of aggravated indecent assault, prompting one of Cosby's accusers to openly cry.

Cosby protesters and supporters faced off in angry scenes outside the courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania.