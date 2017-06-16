Candlelit tributes left next to Grenfell Tower appeal posters

A giant teddy bear was left outside Notting Hill Methodist Church. Credit: ITV News

Candles have been placed alongside floral tributes and posters appealing for help to find those still missing following the Grenfell Tower blaze. A giant teddy bear and a poster reading "peace love joy" were among the items left in front of the Notting Hill Methodist Church, which stands in the shadow of the 24-storey tower block.

The west London church had been the scene of a vigil on Thursday evening. Credit: ITV News

Crowds gathered for a second night outside the church in west London on Thursday evening. Scores of people bowed their heads in a minute's silence in a vigil for those affected by the disaster.

The outline of the fire-hit Grenfell Tower can barely be made out in the night sky. Credit: ITV News

"So sometimes we have to simply fall silent or light candles." He added: "In this act we express all of our sorrow within us and perhaps confusion, or our anger, or simply our prayers."

Local residents examine missing posters left on a phonebox. Credit: ITV News

The Rev Mike Long said: "Today has been a very long day for a lot of people and most of us didn't sleep well last night. "We still struggle in many different ways to come to terms with what's happened and what's unfolding and struggle to find words.