Grim night searches continue with Grenfell Tower blaze death toll expected to soar

The grim process of recovering victims of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster is continuing with dozens of bodies feared left in the burned-out building. Emergency workers were seen scouring one of the many charred floors of the 24-storey west London tower by torchlight late into Thursday night. Authorities hope to recover as many of the victims as possible but already accept some may never be formally identified such was the ferocity of the blaze.

Several of the most damaged floors, where residents became fatally trapped, are still to be searched. Credit: ITV News

The prime minister confirmed a public inquiry will be held into the fire amid mounting anger that it might have been preventable. The death toll rose to 17 on Thursday and police, who have already launched a criminal investigation into the blaze, said they hope it will not exceed 100. Sniffer dogs and forensic experts are involved as the recovery process a third day with several of the most damaged floors, where residents became fatally trapped, still to search.

Police said the full search of the building could take months. Credit: ITV News

Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Cundy said the full search of the building could ultimately stretch to months. "We could be talking weeks, we could be talking months," he said. "It is a very long process." More than £1 million has been raised to help those affected by the fire, while more than 60 tonnes of donations of clothing and supplies has been collected by one local mosque.