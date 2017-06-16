Hackers in North Korea 'may be behind NHS cyber-attack'

UK security officials believe that hackers in North Korea were behind the cyber-attack that caused chaos for parts of the NHS and other organisations, it has been reported.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has been investigating and believe a group known as Lazarus launched the WannaCry attack, security sources told the BBC.

The hacking group is based in North Korea and is believed to have targeted Sony Pictures in 2014.

A spokesman for the NCSC told ITV News they can neither confirm or deny reports of any conclusions drawn from its investigation.

However cyber-security experts at firms such as Symantec and BAE have said that details in the WannaCry code resemble those used in other attacks believed to have been carried out by Lazarus.