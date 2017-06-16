Hero cop injured in US baseball shooting throws first pitch at charity match

An injured police officer has been hailed after preventing a potential massacre in the baseball practice shooting that left top US politician Steve Scalise in a critical condition. David Bailey threw out the ceremonial first pitch on crutches at the charity Congressional game that Mr Scalise, the House of Representatives majority whip, had been due to play in. Bailey, who injured his ankle during the shooting while returning fire on shooter James Hodgkinson, received huge applause as he walked towards the pitcher's mound.

Politicians observed a moment of silence in honour of Steve Scalise before the charity match. Credit: AP

Republican members of Congress played their Democratic colleagues in the charity game on Thursday night at Washington's Nationals Park in front of thousands of spectators. Several politicians wore hats to honour Mr Scalise, whose drew a standing ovation throughout the stadium when his name was read out.

Donald Trump, seen greeting Steve Scalise earlier this month, called for politicians to embrace unity. Credit: AP

Mr Trump, in a video message played at the game, said the event had "a much deeper level of meaning" because of the shooting. "In Washington we have our disagreements, but we all agree that we are here to serve this nation we love and the people who call it home," Mr Trump said. "That's the source of unity and more than ever we must embrace it."

Spectators at the charity match also delivered messages of support. Credit: AP