Man tasered after 'reaching for knife' outside Palace of Westminster

A man has been tasered outside the Palace of Westminster after he allegedly reached for a knife when approached by officers.

Police became aware of the suspect, aged in his 30s, acting suspiciously, Scotland Yard said.

The Metropolitan Police then discharged a Taser after the man allegedly reached for a knife.

No one was injured in the incident.

The bearded suspect, wearing black trousers and a grey sweatshirt, was led away into a van by officers after being detained for around 30 minutes outside the Houses of Parliament.

He remains in custody at a central London police station, the force added.

He was held with his arms against his back just yards from the forecourt of the building, where Pc Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by terrorist Khalid Masood in March.