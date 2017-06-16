Queen and Prince William visit Grenfell Tower rest centre

The Queen and Prince William have visited a rest centre helping those affected by the Grenfell Tower Fire.

On Friday, the royals met emergency services, volunteers and local residents at Westway Sports Centre, not far from the charred remains of the 24-storey block in west London.

Her Majesty's visit came just three days after the disaster, which has so far claimed the lives of 17 people - though this number is expected to rise.

And the appearance of the Queen also contrasted with criticism of Theresa May for failing to meet people affected by the fire in person.

The Prime Minister visited the site on Thursday where she met with emergency services, but faced a backlash for not following in the footsteps of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who was seen at a rest centre.