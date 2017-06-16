Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi's inquest due to open

Police believe British-born Salman Abedi assembled the suicide bomb by himself. Credit: GMP

An inquest into the death of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi is due to be opened. Inquests into his 22 victims' deaths were opened last Friday and adjourned until November 24. British-born Abedi, 22, injured more than 200 when he detonated a device as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Last week's victim inquests heard Abedi carried a rucksack packed with a "massive number" of small metal objects which "flew through the air at high velocity in all directions" when detonated. Police believe Abedi assembled the device by himself but said it is unclear whether he acted alone in obtaining materials for the bomb. Detectives arrested 22 people in connection with the bombing but all have been released without charge, though Abedi's brother Hashim and father Ramadan have been detained in Libya.

