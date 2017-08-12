A fine day for many on Sunday

Sunday:

After a chilly start, Sunday looks set to be fine with plenty of warm sunny spells and light winds. However, thicker cloud is expected in the far west later on.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Rain or showers for most Monday, though southeast England should remain dry with some warm sunshine. Further showers for all Tuesday. Drier for a time Wednesday, but further rain later.

ITV weather presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: