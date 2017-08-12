Britain wins gold as Bolt pulls up injured in the final major race of his career

Great Britain triumphed with a stunning gold as Usain Bolt was halted by an injury at his last major race at the World Championships in London.

The British quartet of CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake pipped the United States to gold in a world-leading 37.47 seconds at the 4x100m relay.

Their victory came as Bolt's glittering career ended in agony after he pulled up his anchor leg and collapsed to the track.

He was unable to make it to the finish line and was pictured curled up in pain and misery on the track after the race's end.